Post-Nootropic Intelligence Deficit: Will smart drugs leave you STUPIDER?

I perused hundreds of Piracetam users' reports and came across a statistically significant number of anecdotal reports of people who used Piracetam for a while and experienced some transformational benefits to their intelligence, BUT when they discontinued the use of the Smart Drug, there was an unmistakable deficit in their cognitive abilities. 10% - 15% of anecdotal reports mention this Post-Piracetam Intelligence Deficit. I have a couple of explanations for this...





Read Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Piracetam: science, stacks, biohacks, side effects, credible sources - and more!

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Piracetam-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 Piracetam

Powdered https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Piracetam

Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Piracetam-PN

Nootropil https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Nootropil

In EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Piracetam-EU-UK

Caballo - Racetam-Rich Stack https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Caballo





Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation





Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.