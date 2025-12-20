BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Post-Nootropic Intelligence Deficit: Will smart drugs leave you STUPIDER?
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
160 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 1 day ago

I perused hundreds of Piracetam users' reports and came across a statistically significant number of anecdotal reports of people who used Piracetam for a while and experienced some transformational benefits to their intelligence, BUT when they discontinued the use of the Smart Drug, there was an unmistakable deficit in their cognitive abilities. 10% - 15% of anecdotal reports mention this Post-Piracetam Intelligence Deficit. I have a couple of explanations for this...


Read Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Piracetam: science, stacks, biohacks, side effects, credible sources - and more!

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Piracetam-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 Piracetam

Powdered https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Piracetam

Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Piracetam-PN

Nootropil https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Nootropil

In EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Piracetam-EU-UK

Caballo - Racetam-Rich Stack https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Caballo


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
intelligencebiohackingpiracetammemorynootropicssmart drugslimitless mindsetself-knowledgeverbal intelligence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Six pre-workout snacks that improve performance

Six pre-workout snacks that improve performance

Lance D Johnson
Prenatal pesticide exposure linked to severe behavioral and mental health risks in children, study warns

Prenatal pesticide exposure linked to severe behavioral and mental health risks in children, study warns

Patrick Lewis
The Healing Revolution: Exposing Big Pharma&#8217;s plan for lifetime customers and the natural cures they&#8217;re desperate to hide

The Healing Revolution: Exposing Big Pharma’s plan for lifetime customers and the natural cures they’re desperate to hide

Kevin Hughes
&#8220;Regenerate Yourself Masterclass&#8221; on BrightU: Sayer Ji reveals how common foods may be silently poisoning you

“Regenerate Yourself Masterclass” on BrightU: Sayer Ji reveals how common foods may be silently poisoning you

Jacob Thomas
Coffee&#8217;s second life: How your morning brew&#8217;s waste can detoxify heavy metals from water

Coffee’s second life: How your morning brew’s waste can detoxify heavy metals from water

Cassie B.
U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy