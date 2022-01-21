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Something Strange Is Going On In DC
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551 views • January 21, 2022
What secret does this Capitol Police bus hold?
Watch until the end of the video and follow Nancy Drew and The Mystery Of The Capitol Police Bus as she visits the Capitol building on a nice, crisp DC day.
Video sourced from:
Nancy Drew | Truth and Freedom Videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-K212cFLt_QuIXxjG1xC9A
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Nancy Drew or 'Truth and Freedom Videos' and this channel.
Watch until the end of the video and follow Nancy Drew and The Mystery Of The Capitol Police Bus as she visits the Capitol building on a nice, crisp DC day.
Video sourced from:
Nancy Drew | Truth and Freedom Videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-K212cFLt_QuIXxjG1xC9A
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Nancy Drew or 'Truth and Freedom Videos' and this channel.
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