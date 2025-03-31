More "Right Wingers" are Waking up to Trojan Horse Trump's real Agenda

Matt Baker joins Stew to discuss more "Right Wingers" and die-hard Trumpers Waking up to Trojan Horse Trump's real Agenda





Watch this new show NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been

introduced into our culture by strange and morally degenerate people whose goal is world domination. We

have been OCCUPIED. Watch the film NOW! https://stewpeters.com/occupied/





Become an SPN subscriber to gain access to exclusive content and unlock premiere benefits, including

personal interactions with Stew, VIP event tickets, and live giveaways. Celebrate Stew's Birthday

Month with $31 Off! �� It’s the perfect time to celebrate and support our Bullhorn! Get $31 off your

annual subscription to his Locals community —regularly $90, now only $59 for your first year!

Hurry, this offer is only available for a limited time. Let’s celebrate together ����

https://stewpeters.locals.com/support/promo/BIRTHDAY





Check out the Stew Peters Store for all things Stew Crew merchandise and more! https://spnstore.com/





These loyal and courageous sponsors chose to stand with us despite the cancel culture backlash.

Support their bravery below:





Where is your money going? The IRS wants you to feel powerless, but there is a way out of this tyranny.

No law requires 99% of Americans to file and pay income tax. Go to

https://freedomlawschool.org/stew to learn more from Freedom Law School.





Cortez Wealth Management makes financial planning for you and your family. Find out how you can rely

on this America First financial advisory and get your retirement plan today by calling 813-448-3446 or by

visiting https://cortezwm.com





More and more people are struggling with low energy, brain fog, joint pain, and other chronic ailments.:

Experience real relief in just 5 days—join Stew in the 555 Challenge and see what’s possible! Visit

http://My555Challenge.com to get started today!





Unlock your full digestive potential with MassZymes from Bioptimizers! Go to

http://bioptimizers.com/stewpeters and enter coupon code STEWPETERS at checkout to get 10% off

your order!