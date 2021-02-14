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Åben besked til dir for DI Lars Sandahl Sørensen som pusher coronapas og apartheid
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723 views • February 14, 2021
Dette er en besked til direktør for DI Lars Sandahl Sørensen, som jeg har kendt siden jeg var teenager, fordi min morbror var gift med hans hustrus tante.
Jeg er dybt chokeret over, at en pæn familiefar vil falde så dybt at pushe et coronapas, som vil udelukke alle de mennesker, der ikke ønsker at give staten fuld adgang til at indsprøjte diverse væsker og stikke lange PCR tændstikker op i næsen.
Jeg er dybt chokeret over, at en pæn familiefar vil falde så dybt at pushe et coronapas, som vil udelukke alle de mennesker, der ikke ønsker at give staten fuld adgang til at indsprøjte diverse væsker og stikke lange PCR tændstikker op i næsen.
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