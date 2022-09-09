Wake Up! EP 7 - GOD ALMIGHTY

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In this day and age we can skip the lying deceivers that push their religion on us all and drop reading the big book and following dogma. We can cease to be indoctrinated by so much that has caused harm more than good in the world. We can go back to basics and meet the creator on a simple level. God is IT and everything and everywhere and when you make that cosmic connection you can never turn back.