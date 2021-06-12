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The Strangers
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33 views • June 12, 2021
The Strangers - Pastor J. Visser @ Covenant People's Ministry
http://bitchute.com/channel/covenantpeople/
The Strangers [2021] is a detailed study on the word "strange" as found in the Authorized Bible. Why did wise king Solomon anger Yahweh? How does his Song of Songs fit into cannon? Are the Psalms and Proverbs divinely inspired? Who was Uriah the Hittite? This lengthy broadcast explains! Warrior of YHVH again joins Pastor Visser to explain how the children of Israel often upset our Creator by taking strange wives and eventually serving their inferior gods.
http://bitchute.com/channel/covenantpeople/
The Strangers [2021] is a detailed study on the word "strange" as found in the Authorized Bible. Why did wise king Solomon anger Yahweh? How does his Song of Songs fit into cannon? Are the Psalms and Proverbs divinely inspired? Who was Uriah the Hittite? This lengthy broadcast explains! Warrior of YHVH again joins Pastor Visser to explain how the children of Israel often upset our Creator by taking strange wives and eventually serving their inferior gods.
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