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MAGA Civil WAR: Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Podcasters Who Got Him Elected 4/10/26
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Weekly News Report! Trump went scorched earth against Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones for their opposition to the Iran war, calling them low IQ, Stupid Nut Jobs, splintering the MAGA base into further shards. First Lady Melania Trump addresses rumors that she is connected to Jefferey Epstein in a shocking press conference and calls upon Congress to hold his accomplices accountable. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/maga-civil-war/

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