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MOLECULAR BIOLOGIST DR. JANCI CHUNN LINDSAY: "WE COULD BE STERILIZING AN ENTIRE GENERATION"
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90 views • May 01, 2021
I know we are killing off several for sure...she should have told them F*** You at the end instead of Thank you. You don't need to be polite to assholes and murderers. ~ Jim Crenshaw
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