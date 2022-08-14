SURRENDER YOUR WILL AND SIN TO CHRIST #2: Romans 8:37; Colossians 3:1-17; Galatians 2:20, 20220813

SURRENDER YOUR WILL AND SIN TO CHRIST #2: Romans 8:37; Colossians 3:1-17; Galatians 2:20; Ephesians 4:22-24; 2 Corinthians 6:2; Matthew 11:38; John 1:12-13; 4:14; Revelation 3:20; 1 John 3:1-3, - Sabbath 7th Day of the Week, 20220813

Faith: Conquerors Through Christ - There is no such thing as right living without faith and believing. A special faith in our LORD's work and office are the life, heart, and mainspring of the Christian soldier's character. A Christian sees by faith an unseen Savior Who loved him, gave Himself for him, paid his debts for him, bore his sins, carried his transgressions, rose again for him, and appears in Heaven for him as his Advocate at the Right Hand of GOD: My little children, these things write I unto you, that ye sin not. And if any man sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the Righteous. Amen! (1 John 2:1) The believer sees his own many sins--his weak heart, a tempting world, and a busy devil. But as the believer clings to his Savior and trusts in Him, he is rewarded with peace and hope, as his Savior’s Holy Spirit willingly does battle against the foes of his soul. If you were to look at these enemies in your own strength, you would despair of ever being victorious on your own. You must focus your mind on where your power to overcome comes from; look upon your mighty Savior, an interceding Savior, a sympathizing Savior--His Blood, His Righteousness, His Everlasting Priesthood--and believe that all of these attributes are your own. You must visualize the LORD Jesus and cast your whole weight on Him. Seeing Him by your side, you cheerfully fight on the Christian battle with full confidence that you will come out victorious because of your union to Christ: Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him that loved us. Amen! (Romans 8:37) Get those words: “More than conquerors!” Who can be “more” than a conqueror? The person who CANNOT be conquered! A little waste will soon exhaust a cistern, but a living fountain with sources deep under the hills cannot be dried up though it may for a time be choked up: But whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life. Amen! (John 4:14) In all these adverse things, Christ’s true followers “are more than conquerors,” not in their own strength, but “through Him Who loved” them. Amen! (Romans 8:37) We must consider that our old self was crucified with Christ, and that in the Cross, we have passed into the glorious liberty of His resurrection. The sacrifice that our Savior Jesus, offered was a death to sin once for all and the life that He lives is to GOD. Consequently, we must regard ourselves as dead to sin and self, but as living to GOD through union with our LORD. The glorious fact to remember is this: THE SELF-LIFE MAY NOT BE DEAD, BUT WE ARE DEAD TO IT! If you are trusting the LORD Jesus daily in your life, you have been born from above. If you are born from above, you will be trusting the SON of GOD. But as many as received Him, to them gave he power to become the sons of GOD, even to them that believe on His Name: which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of GOD. (John 1:12,13) The born again believer has a yearning to be constantly following Christ and doing His Will. Do you really know the LORD? Have you met Him? He is ready to receive you. Come the LORD's way: Turn to Christ! Maybe you are going through a hard time or battle due to unbelief, sin, or persecution. Do not allow the devil to plant any lies in your heart. Know for a fact that the LORD Jesus already suffered and died as your substitute on the Cross, and in the process, He purchased for you permanent freedom from all those works of Satan: Surely He hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem Him stricken, smitten of GOD, and afflicted. But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon Him; and with His stripes we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on Him the iniquity of us all. (Isaiah 53:4-6)