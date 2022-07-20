Maria Zeee: Martial Law Red Alert: $5.5 Billion For Cops To Be Militarized

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Martial Law Red Alert: $5.5 Billion For Cops To Be Militarized, Prepared To Hunt Down Unvaxxed .New South Wales is Australia’s largest state by population. It has as many people as Virginia, but geographically it’s bigger than Texas. It’s where Sydney is. That state’s government just approved five and a half billion Australian dollars in new funding for its police forces. Some of what that’s paying for includes more surveillance tech for police officers, Digital ID for the population, and more “integrated connected” police officers. Maria Zeee has been tracking all of this and says it’s part of a wider process to militarize the police not just in Australia but throughout the world, including here. She joins us now.