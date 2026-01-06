Timeless Moments In Eternia - Hip Hop Time Capsule Mix 9 ((432Hz))

Fresh For 2025 & The Ancient Future! This mix will take you back, especially if you heard some of these underground sounds back then around the 90's & early 2000's.. How do you remember the moments of the yesteryear for all it was worth, through the thick and thin? Ever felt ashamed, regretful about some things looking back there? Could there be some some deeper reflection in learning a lesson and getting over some of the painful moments as an alchemical process that lets the regrets of the past evaporate? On The flip, how do you build off of the good times and keep them rolling to enjoy life's positive moments more frequently or at least consistency. Life's progression is a trip right? What do you consider timeless in your life?:: Memories, fraternity (brotherly love) amongst the homies, love shared with partners, the values we learn thru experiences, the eternal principles & ways of life we align to, the arts & music we experience & create, a legacy of a good human being? A lot to consider. So I've been enjoying this Autumn away from social media and totally immersed in the moments with family and friends during some lengthy travels in between 3 countries & 4 US states and it's bee quite powerful, profound and of course purposeful. Being back in the SF Bay Area where I grew up recently has been a cool time reminiscing and keeping things in mind while tinkering with this mix. It's a proper mix at this time to be a good reminder of what it is to be human creating & experiencing these timeless moments in Eternia! What kinds of time capsules have you buried in your mental landscapes? ∞~◊◊◊~~TRACKLIST~~◊◊◊~∞ Intro Spittin Time - Bas-1 Journey of Mine - Godessa Alli Mementi - Deuce Eclipse Do It Again - Brother J Iamnotyourburden - EVS Savor The Moment's Spliff Odyssey - Thawfor x Thievery Corporation (AYM remix) U Can Feel This (snippet) - Asop Next Stop Oakland - Mystik Journeymen So Many Ways (snippet) - God Essence & Thawfor Timeless Snippets Time Killaz - Illuminati Congo Time Loops (Snippets) Sunrise - Big Red Electric Love - Astrud Gilberto & Quincy Jones Who Needs Forever - Astrud Gilberto x Thievery Corporation Timeless - J-Live Timeless - Guru ft. Herbie Hancock Moments in Eternia (Various Snippets) Sands of Time - Bmac Mastamind ft. Amae x Sethikus Boza Bladder Beat - Mind Mechanics x Manly P Hall Moment In Time - The Pharcyde As The World Turns - Blackaliscious In The Moment - ??? Maturity - Bored Stiff Cølle¢‡¡ve Memør¥ (Remix) - Nu Vision Project Check The Clock - J. Rawls Capture The Moment - RAJ ft. Nebula, Maleko, Tony & Flash Butterfly Juice - The Goods Picture Of A Perfect Day (Demonic Remix) - Esoin ft. Dem-1 Moments Like This - Grouch & Eligh ft. Sunspot Jonz Or Is The Moment Gone? - Ensemble Du Verre ft. Ursula Rucker Time To Shine - SFSM Ain't Got Time - Featurecast & The Gaff Outro - G. Love & Special Sauce & Mystic Arranged, Mixed & Produced in 432Hz on November 20, 2025 in Redding CA by Derek Bartolacelli