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The quest for open science
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
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0 view • June 25, 2022

PANDA, June 21, 2022


"I must continue to follow the path I take now.

If I do nothing, if I study nothing, if I cease searching,

then, woe is me, I am lost...

But what is your final goal, you may ask.

That goal will become clearer, will emerge slowly but surely, much as the rough draft turns into a sketch, and the sketch into a painting."

from The Letters of Vincent van Gogh


Many have observed that something was not right about the extreme measures and reactions to the Covid response. Questions have become uncomfortable answers. Speculation has become truth. Conspiracy theories have become spoiler alerts.


Challenge your assumptions in the Quest for Open Science.


https://www.pandata.org/the-quest


Keywords
conspiracycovidopen science
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