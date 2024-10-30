How To Save You from You

You have two great enemies in this life, Satan and Yourself? This video will teach You how to deal with them both.

Music by Send Rain

In 1Chronicles 4 it is going through the descendants of Judah and then all the sudden it just stops and devotes two verses to a man named Jabez

Jabez was a honorable man, far more than any of his brothers.

It also tells us about His name, His Mother endured a painful sorrowful birth bringing Jabez into this world. His name literally means sorrowful.

This sorrow means more than pain something else brought sorrow to his mother at his birth?

One day Jabez got tired of the sorrow and called out to God and asked Him for three things?

1. That God would bless him indeed.

That word indeed means not just a blessing but a big blessing?

2. That God would enlarge his borders.

I think Jabez wanted more land to allow him some space between him and his brothers?

3. That Gods Hand would be on him and keep him from evil, so the evil would not grieve him.

I believe Jabez wanted God to protect him from himself, that he would not bring sorrow upon himself as his name implies?

I have said the prayer of Jabez many times as it applies to me also, I need God to protect me from me?