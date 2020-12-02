© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explaining Sound Waves Function using Water
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • December 02, 2020
I wanted to share some basic insight about wave function for you. Water is an excellent medium to display both the functions of longitudinal and transverse waves, plus Interference patterns.
I briefly talk about the perception and beliefs of 2D Geometry.
if you like this video and the content I share, please like and subscribe.
Thanks,
Brian T Collins
Mindful Music https://brian9.bandcamp.com
Coaching https://innerbalance.one
I briefly talk about the perception and beliefs of 2D Geometry.
if you like this video and the content I share, please like and subscribe.
Thanks,
Brian T Collins
Mindful Music https://brian9.bandcamp.com
Coaching https://innerbalance.one
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.