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Med beds
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637 views • March 11, 2021
The med beds bring healing based on very advanced technology, based on tachyon fields . Tachyons have the same properties as zero point energy: they carry the entire building plan of creation within them.Tachyons restore the blueprint of the cell. Med beds are going to totally change life on earth .
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