Dr. Shiva Rails Against Elon Musk, Tucker, RFK Jr. & More...

May 26, 2023

Kristi Leigh TV

Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MITPhD, the inventor of email, is a scientist, inventor, entrepreneur, and Fulbright Scholar who holds 4 degrees from MIT including his PhD in Biological Engineering. Now, he says he wants to serve America, beyond "Left" and "Right" to deliver solutions we need and deserve. He is running as a an Independent for President of the United States. Dr. Shiva says most of who the those in the freedom movement see as heroes are wolves in sheep's clothing. What do you think?

