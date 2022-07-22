BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NEWSBREAK 154: BIG WIN FOR NEW YORK ECLIPSED BY GOV. KATHY HOCHUL'S APPEAL OF QUARANTINE STRIKEDOWN
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
267 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • July 22, 2022

Informative conversation with New York attorney Bobbie Anne Cox who sued the Governor and Dept of Health for issue of an unconstitutional regulation imposing arbitrary quarantines and house-grabs on anyone the DOH deemed exposed to a virus, a lawsuit she and the citizen groups who filed it with her won as a New York Supreme Court judge Ronald Platz deemed the mandate illegal and unConstitutional.

Gov Kathy Hochul and Attorney-General Letitia James have appealed the ruling however, in a move shocking to all and indicative it appears merely of a grasping thrust for supreme power over the people. Bobbie Anne explains how the regulation is arbitrary and capricious, requiring no proof of illness, no investigational medical enquiry, simply a random determination by Public Helath officials that people have been "exposed" and therefore need to be kidnapped out of their homes and quarantined in an isolation camp--much as China and Australia have now modeled for the world.

The way to rebut tyranny is to expose and publicize it, agrees Bobbie Anne, as well as voting people out who espouse it. This fall will see the Governor and Attorney-General primaries, she notes, and now is the time to vote out these two ladies who seem to be rolling out a Communist agenda of subjugation on New Yorkers. Mandates and lockdowns have already led to a massive exodus from New York as Americans keen to preserve their freedoms look to move to states which will honor their birthright freedoms and not impose unlawful edicts on them.

For more on the lawsuit, please see:

https://unitingnys.com/lawsuit/

https://attorneycox.substack.com/

Please share this video widely so New Yorkers get informed and act to stave off the tyranny, which seems to want to creep along by precedent.

Visit everydayconcerned.net for more news on Dystopia Reality today as well as cheering news and solutions for all.

Support these broadcasts and reports at Patreon and Paypal, stay tuned for a new Member Site with special reports, talks, interviews, livestreams, and conferences upcoming! 

Keywords
newyorkappealbigwinbobbieannecoxtakebacknygovkathyhochulquarantinemandate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The $5,000 Bribe: Trump&#8217;s Desperate Gamble and the Road to Ruin

The $5,000 Bribe: Trump’s Desperate Gamble and the Road to Ruin

Mike Adams
Iceland Summons U.S. Ambassador After Trump&#8217;s Map Post Draws Diplomatic Rebuke

Iceland Summons U.S. Ambassador After Trump’s Map Post Draws Diplomatic Rebuke

Douglas Harrington
Falling birth rates signal deeper crisis in human resilience, not just infertility

Falling birth rates signal deeper crisis in human resilience, not just infertility

Willow Tohi
Amazon Faces Class Action Over Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination in Warehouse Operations

Amazon Faces Class Action Over Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination in Warehouse Operations

Douglas Harrington
Night owls have poorer heart health, study finds

Night owls have poorer heart health, study finds

Laura Harris
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy