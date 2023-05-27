2023-5-27 harvest - all combined - 186









Exo 23:14 Three times thou shalt keep a an appointed time unto ME in the year.

passover!!! for 7 days...Exo 23:15 Thou shalt keep the an appointed time of unleavened bread: (thou shalt eat unleavened bread seven days, as I commanded thee, in the time appointed of the month Abib; for in it thou camest out from Egypt: and none shall appear before me empty:)

harvest!!!....Exo 23:16 And the an appointed time of harvest, the firstfruits of thy labours, which thou hast sown in the field:

tabernacles!!!...and the an appointed time of ingathering, which is in the end of the year, when thou hast gathered in thy labours out of the field.

Exo 23:17 Three times in the year all thy males shall appear before the Lord GOD.







1Jn 5:2 By this we know that we love the children of God, when we love God, and keep his commandments.

1Jn 5:3 For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not grievous.

1Jn 5:4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.







Psa 25:11 For thy name's sake, O LORD, pardon mine iniquity; for it is great.

Psa 25:12 What man is he that feareth the LORD? him shall he teach in the way that he shall choose.

Psa 25:13 His soul shall dwell at ease; and his seed shall inherit the earth.

Psa 25:14 The secret of the LORD is with them that fear him; and he will shew them his covenant.







Rom 8:6 For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.

Rom 8:7 Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be.

Rom 8:8 So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God.







enemy = someone who has enmity against God....hateful, no regard for, disrespectful





































Lev 23:10 Speak unto the children of Israel, and say unto them, When ye be come into the land which I give unto you, and shall reap the harvest thereof, then ye shall bring a sheaf of the firstfruits of your harvest unto the priest:

Lev 23:11 And he shall wave the sheaf before the LORD, to be accepted for you: on the morrow after the sabbath the priest shall wave it.

the finest olive oil

hymalayan salt

purified water

the finest flour













Lev 23:15 And ye shall count unto you from the morrow after the sabbath, from the day that ye brought the sheaf of the wave offering; seven sabbaths shall be complete:

Lev 23:16 Even unto the morrow after the seventh sabbath shall ye number fifty days; and ye shall offer a new meat offering unto the LORD.

Lev 23:17 Ye shall bring out of your habitations two wave loaves of two tenth deals: they shall be of fine flour; they shall be baken with leaven; they are the firstfruits unto the LORD.

Lev 23:20 And the priest shall wave them with the bread of the firstfruits for a wave offering before the LORD, with the two lambs: they shall be holy to the LORD for the priest.

Lev 23:21 And ye shall proclaim on the selfsame day, that it may be an holy convocation unto you: ye shall do no servile work therein: it shall be a statute for ever in all your dwellings throughout your generations.

Lev 23:22 And when ye reap the harvest of your land, thou shalt not make clean riddance of the corners of thy field when thou reapest, neither shalt thou gather any gleaning of thy harvest: thou shalt leave them unto the poor, and to the stranger: I am the LORD your God.







the finest olive oil

hymalayan salt

purified water...heated up to 120 degrees

add leaven

then add flour...split into two loaves and knead

then bake on 350-375 for 25 minutes

then bring, and wave, this offering before Yahuah

it is our second wave offering





