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The Philosophy Of The 10 Commandments
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6 views • October 28, 2020
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4068/the-philosophy-of-the-10-commandments-duke-pesta-and-stefan-molyneux
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4068-the-philosophy-of-the-10-commandments-duke-pesta-and-stefan-molyneux
The perception of the ten commandments varies greatly between many religious and secular leaders, but rarely are they given a fair hearing from the non-religious. Stefan Molyneux and Dr. Duke Pesta approach the ten commandments from both the religious and secular perspective, highlighting the philosophy contained within arguably the most important list in human history.
The 10 Commandments
1. You shall have no other gods before Me.
2. You shall not make idols.
3. You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain.
4. Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy.
5. Honor your father and your mother.
6. You shall not murder.
7. You shall not commit adultery.
8. You shall not steal.
9. You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.
10. You shall not covet.
Dr. Duke Pesta is a tenured university professor, author and the Academic Director of FreedomProject Academy, a Live Online School offering individual classes and complete curricula for students in Kindergarten through High School. For more from Dr. Duke and the FreedomProject Academy, please go to: https://www.fpeusa.org
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4068/the-philosophy-of-the-10-commandments-duke-pesta-and-stefan-molyneux
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4068-the-philosophy-of-the-10-commandments-duke-pesta-and-stefan-molyneux
The perception of the ten commandments varies greatly between many religious and secular leaders, but rarely are they given a fair hearing from the non-religious. Stefan Molyneux and Dr. Duke Pesta approach the ten commandments from both the religious and secular perspective, highlighting the philosophy contained within arguably the most important list in human history.
The 10 Commandments
1. You shall have no other gods before Me.
2. You shall not make idols.
3. You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain.
4. Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy.
5. Honor your father and your mother.
6. You shall not murder.
7. You shall not commit adultery.
8. You shall not steal.
9. You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.
10. You shall not covet.
Dr. Duke Pesta is a tenured university professor, author and the Academic Director of FreedomProject Academy, a Live Online School offering individual classes and complete curricula for students in Kindergarten through High School. For more from Dr. Duke and the FreedomProject Academy, please go to: https://www.fpeusa.org
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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