BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I wear my Sunglasses at Night
America at War
America at War
148 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 4 months ago

This video is by a guy going by "The Frank Files." He actually shares some good information sometimes. But he has started this "They want Conspiracy People to stop believing in space" nonsense!

And he acts as if Flat Earth is some kind of psy-op
The guy is in LOVE with "Conspiracies" and would rather sacrifice the TRUTH to keep his conspiracy world going, than to just admit he's wrong!

So be careful of anything you may hear coming from him!
Because he's all about the "Conspiracy" whether it's #Propaganda or not!

At this point... I'm calling SHILL
I mean he could be that brainwashed, but I doubt it

Keywords
biblenasaspacetruthflat earthscripture
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy