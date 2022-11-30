Ep. 2936a - The [CB] Is Now Implementing The [CBDC], The World Is Watching

Ep. 2936a - The [CB] Is Now Implementing The [CBDC], The World Is WatchingThe people of Europe are feeling the pain. Germany has declared a financial emergency due to the energy crisis. The UK is getting prepared for blackouts, and the Mayor of London is pushing a policy that the people do not agree with. India is pushing the CBDC and crypto millionaires are mysteriously dying.
