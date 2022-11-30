Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ep. 2936a - The [CB] Is Now Implementing The [CBDC], The World Is Watching
189 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 7 hours ago |
Shop now

Ep. 2936a - The [CB] Is Now Implementing The [CBDC], The World Is WatchingThe people of Europe are feeling the pain. Germany has declared a financial emergency due to the energy crisis. The UK is getting prepared for blackouts, and the Mayor of London is pushing a policy that the people do not agree with. India is pushing the CBDC and crypto millionaires are mysteriously dying.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Store unlimited power in your pocket with this AMAZING Device!
Click Here --> http://www.backupsolarbank.com
Get An Extra 25% OFF W/ Promo Code "Black25" 

Keywords
politicsdigital currencycentral bankweffed reservegreat resetcbdcbiden adminx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket