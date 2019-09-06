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FINAL WORDS Classified docs reveal DEADLY Project Zyphr
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280 views • September 06, 2019
Read and understand the notes/links before you watch the video:
First understand that the Rothschild - Synagogue of Satan threat is real:
California Government Code 1027.5, https://codes.findlaw.com/ca/government-code/gov-sect-1027-5.html
Their agenda:
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/main-nwo-agenda-1776
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/main-nwo-agenda-1969
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/bankers-manifesto-1892
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/flashback-1869-plan-for-jewish-world-domination
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/truth-bombs/truth-bombs-list/272-dear-america-meet-your-shadow-government
IDP - 1776Reloaded thoughts.... this could be a Psyop... If Trump moves against the Rothschild Zionists - Synagogue of Satan / Jesuits with already law existing since 1819 then you can discount this else believe it. The fact that Trump has not exposed 911, USS Liberty, FED PerpeTRATORS is a Red Flag. Sadly at this time the President still appears to be kissing dirty ZIO boots with more Weapons, Jerusalem Capital, more Israel funding, no exposure for the Rothschild's Zionist atrocities etc... further he has not taken down the FED or help re-educate the American people about the ongoing coup of our nation by ZIO - Jesuits since the 1860's or their Fake UNITED STATES Corp and the fifty Fake US Sub Corps all masquerading as we he people governance!
Henry Makow suggests the individual is a plant... "They are starting to put the puzzle pieces together. Shut it down, you cockroach."
The Cabalist Jewish agenda is to enslave the goyim, he says. "We are chosen. We rule over you. Goyim, you are cattle to us. Israel is your authority."
Review the data:
https://www.henrymakow.com/2019/09/david-goldberg-admitted-he-was.html
https://www.henrymakow.com/2019/08/antisemites-are-being-tagged-for-extermination.html
https://www.henrymakow.com/2019/09/david-goldman-is-delivering-their-message.html
... watch them all and tell us what you think using comment ap...
Read all three
Here is the Tool for Trump to truly drain out the Swamp (other below) - TONA - https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/us-inc-achilles-heel
Please learn about the Titles of Nobility Act...
As for my view on the vid - it does not matter if the vid is true or not. Assume it is! We know LifeLog / Fascist Book is a tagging tool as is all other big box social media. We know about the lists for a very long time, we know about the 700 + FEMA camps and the 30K Guillotines... the twist with this is to suggest Trump is in on it. Well - if he does not denounce the ZIO- Jesuits threat and keeps rewarding them for their global atrocities then we will know what side his toast is buttered on.
If he is serious about cleaning out the Swamp then he needs to use the tools in place to clean out the shop and swiftly! TONA, Title 10 Section 253, 2. 5 CFR § 2635.101 - Basic obligation of public service.
The following was not written by IDP-1776Reloaded - we are just the messenger...
WARNING!!!! Project Zyphr - Project Pogo
-
Very important and pivotal information for your ability to comprehend what's happening! David Goldberg explained how the Zionist imposters pretending to be who they are not are aware of the fact that the people of the world around them are learning that the Zionists and their claims to Palestine and their genetic history have been exposed as a massive fraud, in it's entirety.
-
"In David Goldberg's final video before his death, he reveals two classified projects underway - Project Pogo & Project Zyphr - to stifle American free speech and the chilling plans scheduled for 2020/2021 that will result in the "extermination" of tens of millions of Americans. On June 8th, David Goldberg passed away in his Brooklyn apartment. No cause of death was given and a cover-up began. David's friends came together to save his Youtube channel, and were able to access his floor safe and recover audio files, classified documents and other personal items. Friends of David Goldberg will continue to compile his information and will release it after we receive legal permission to do so. At this time, the release of the classified documents may constitute a crime, so we are looking at all legal avenues to release them. We feel David's audio file should be released in the spirit of truth and free press."
-
Please read: Zionists are controlled by a criminal enterprise. This does not mean that the average man or woman who are religious or non-religious Jews, Semitic or not, are not evil or anyone's enemy.
-
[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=449V3VPyaqM]
Friends Of David Goldberg:
"David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment after predicting Iran War false flags":
https://israeltodaynews.blogspot.com/...
Learn more at our blog, https://israeltodaynews.blogspot.com/
First understand that the Rothschild - Synagogue of Satan threat is real:
California Government Code 1027.5, https://codes.findlaw.com/ca/government-code/gov-sect-1027-5.html
Their agenda:
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/main-nwo-agenda-1776
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/main-nwo-agenda-1969
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/bankers-manifesto-1892
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/flashback-1869-plan-for-jewish-world-domination
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/truth-bombs/truth-bombs-list/272-dear-america-meet-your-shadow-government
IDP - 1776Reloaded thoughts.... this could be a Psyop... If Trump moves against the Rothschild Zionists - Synagogue of Satan / Jesuits with already law existing since 1819 then you can discount this else believe it. The fact that Trump has not exposed 911, USS Liberty, FED PerpeTRATORS is a Red Flag. Sadly at this time the President still appears to be kissing dirty ZIO boots with more Weapons, Jerusalem Capital, more Israel funding, no exposure for the Rothschild's Zionist atrocities etc... further he has not taken down the FED or help re-educate the American people about the ongoing coup of our nation by ZIO - Jesuits since the 1860's or their Fake UNITED STATES Corp and the fifty Fake US Sub Corps all masquerading as we he people governance!
Henry Makow suggests the individual is a plant... "They are starting to put the puzzle pieces together. Shut it down, you cockroach."
The Cabalist Jewish agenda is to enslave the goyim, he says. "We are chosen. We rule over you. Goyim, you are cattle to us. Israel is your authority."
Review the data:
https://www.henrymakow.com/2019/09/david-goldberg-admitted-he-was.html
https://www.henrymakow.com/2019/08/antisemites-are-being-tagged-for-extermination.html
https://www.henrymakow.com/2019/09/david-goldman-is-delivering-their-message.html
... watch them all and tell us what you think using comment ap...
Read all three
Here is the Tool for Trump to truly drain out the Swamp (other below) - TONA - https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/us-inc-achilles-heel
Please learn about the Titles of Nobility Act...
As for my view on the vid - it does not matter if the vid is true or not. Assume it is! We know LifeLog / Fascist Book is a tagging tool as is all other big box social media. We know about the lists for a very long time, we know about the 700 + FEMA camps and the 30K Guillotines... the twist with this is to suggest Trump is in on it. Well - if he does not denounce the ZIO- Jesuits threat and keeps rewarding them for their global atrocities then we will know what side his toast is buttered on.
If he is serious about cleaning out the Swamp then he needs to use the tools in place to clean out the shop and swiftly! TONA, Title 10 Section 253, 2. 5 CFR § 2635.101 - Basic obligation of public service.
The following was not written by IDP-1776Reloaded - we are just the messenger...
WARNING!!!! Project Zyphr - Project Pogo
-
Very important and pivotal information for your ability to comprehend what's happening! David Goldberg explained how the Zionist imposters pretending to be who they are not are aware of the fact that the people of the world around them are learning that the Zionists and their claims to Palestine and their genetic history have been exposed as a massive fraud, in it's entirety.
-
"In David Goldberg's final video before his death, he reveals two classified projects underway - Project Pogo & Project Zyphr - to stifle American free speech and the chilling plans scheduled for 2020/2021 that will result in the "extermination" of tens of millions of Americans. On June 8th, David Goldberg passed away in his Brooklyn apartment. No cause of death was given and a cover-up began. David's friends came together to save his Youtube channel, and were able to access his floor safe and recover audio files, classified documents and other personal items. Friends of David Goldberg will continue to compile his information and will release it after we receive legal permission to do so. At this time, the release of the classified documents may constitute a crime, so we are looking at all legal avenues to release them. We feel David's audio file should be released in the spirit of truth and free press."
-
Please read: Zionists are controlled by a criminal enterprise. This does not mean that the average man or woman who are religious or non-religious Jews, Semitic or not, are not evil or anyone's enemy.
-
[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=449V3VPyaqM]
Friends Of David Goldberg:
"David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment after predicting Iran War false flags":
https://israeltodaynews.blogspot.com/...
Learn more at our blog, https://israeltodaynews.blogspot.com/
Keywords
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