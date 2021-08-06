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The Patriot Party Podcast: Episode 45: The Chair is Against the Wall
The Patriot Party Podcast
The Patriot Party Podcast
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30 views • August 06, 2021
Welcome back to the Patriot Party Podcast.  The chair is against the wall.  The "administration" has completely discarded the Constitution, checks and balances; any semblance of the Republic we used to be.  The time to choose a side has come.  Make sure you choose the right side- this is the most important choice you will ever make.  Will you choose freedom or will you choose to be a slave?  Be prepared physically, mentally and emotionally for what is coming; it's coming soon, and nothing can stop it now.

Like what you hear?  Like, share and subscribe, and rate us!  Don't appreciate us?  Keep listening, we may grow on you.

Fair warning:  we are labeled explicit for good reason.  We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.

All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.

You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan

Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat

Listen to the audio podcast on our host platform Podbean: 

https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-87q2h-9f5278 

Subscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185

You can watch us on Brighteon! https://www.brighteon.com/patriotpartypod

We are now on Alt Media United!  Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/

Follow us on Twitter @vlynnQ
Keywords
freedompoliticsconstitutionvaccinerevolutioncovidpatriot party
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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