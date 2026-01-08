Delcy Rodríguez calls out the hypocrisy of DC while stating that it wasn’t Venezuela that closed the door, it was the West that sanctioned, blockaded, & attacked

"I must say that there's a stain on our relations that has never existed before in our history."

Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodríguez says that Washington's recent actions have tarnished relations significantly

At a moment of escalating U.S. aggression, Rodríguez calls out the hypocrisy of Washington while stating that it wasn’t Venezuela that closed the door, it was the West that sanctioned, blockaded, and attacked.

“Venezuela is not at war. Venezuela is a country of peace—attacked by a nuclear power. That is the difference.”