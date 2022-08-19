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Bases 124 Sean David Morton Part 2 - The Ducle Base and the Alt-Dot fatasy
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
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389 views • August 19, 2022

Sean has achieved a long list of screenplays and teledramas, and has been at the forefront of the Ducle base investigations, that is finding it, seeing it and getting the layout of the base, and its access by numerous items.  As with AL-499, the Peasemore base, and its associated bases in Wiltshire and so on, the so called aliens, were Humans missing key genes and codes, to make them simple creatures with the intelligenec of a ten year old, reccycled in the ususal way.

A video tape, showing the base in operation over-recorded with a pitch by a scientist who deomstrates the ability to mix and match plant and animal genes. Literally the "Triffifid" scenario. 

Sean remains extremely bitter over being set up by the IRS, with a bent jury, to send him to jail. Currently receiving cancer treatment.

He slams the fake "Alt-Dot" frauds saying Trump is this and that, all rubbish.

Part 2.  NO Access TouTube due to wide and explicit nature of the chat.

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alienufotranshumanismengineeringgeneticbaseducle
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