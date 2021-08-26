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7grainsofsalt: Holy Ground Do you see the Satanic Symbolism? [25.08.2021]
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111 views • August 26, 2021
Desz sang 'Holy Ground' on the Voice & there was so much symbolism in there that I had to share. What did you see?
Do not be fooled & think that she is Christian and singing to God. Test everything & trust Jesus alone.
The Voice, Desz sings 'Holy Ground' - https://youtu.be/Km7VvBU3lus
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Lyrics to 'Holy Ground' - https://genius.com/Desz-holy-ground-lyrics
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3 Pillars - http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/2008/09/911-masonic-symbology.html
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Lucis Trust, https://www.lucistrust.org/store/item/affirmation_of_love_card
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7griansofsalt, Churches have changed -
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More videos on 7grainsofsalt2 & 3
7grainsofsalt2 - https://youtu.be/FOtjzWb9dp4
Also now on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X92MHYgICXi1/
290 views Aug 25, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3
670 subscribers
https://youtu.be/SxHBw_Pssz8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
Do not be fooled & think that she is Christian and singing to God. Test everything & trust Jesus alone.
The Voice, Desz sings 'Holy Ground' - https://youtu.be/Km7VvBU3lus
-- -- --
Lyrics to 'Holy Ground' - https://genius.com/Desz-holy-ground-lyrics
-- -- --
3 Pillars - http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/2008/09/911-masonic-symbology.html
-- -- --
Lucis Trust, https://www.lucistrust.org/store/item/affirmation_of_love_card
-- -- --
7griansofsalt, Churches have changed -
-- -- --
More videos on 7grainsofsalt2 & 3
7grainsofsalt2 - https://youtu.be/FOtjzWb9dp4
Also now on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X92MHYgICXi1/
290 views Aug 25, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3
670 subscribers
https://youtu.be/SxHBw_Pssz8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
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