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Donald Trump, speaking in 2018: "I want to get out. I want to bring our troops back home. I want to start rebuilding our nation. We will have, as of three months ago, $7 trillion in the Middle East over the last 17 years. We get nothing, nothing out of it, nothing."
What happened? Was he blackmailed?
Source @Wide Awake Media - Official Channel
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