The Ukrainian military supported by NATO reconnaissance resumed massive strikes in the Russian rear regions.

On the night of July 5, Russian air defense forces shot down a total of 50 Ukrainian UAVs. The strikes targeted the Zaporozhie, Rostov and Krasnodar regions.

According to the local authorities, the drones targeted the CHP-2 in Rostov. As a result of the attack, the fallen debris caused three fires on the eastern coast of the Don River.

In the Krasnodar region, the drones attacked the town of Primorsko-Ahtarsk. As a result of the attack, the operation of the local energy substation was disrupted and a residential building was damaged. At least six civilians were hospitalized. Unfortunately, a six-year-old girl died of her injuries.

The Ukrainian and NATO militaries did not limit themselves to attacks on the Russian mainland. In the morning of July 5, sirens sounded throughout the Crimean peninsula. The mayor of Sevastopol warned the residents of the city of the ongoing strikes, claiming that targets were destroyed by Russian air defense forces over the waters of the Black Sea away from the coast. No damage was reported in Crimea.

In response to the constant missile attacks on the peninsula, Russian forces launched devastating strikes on Ukrainian military airfields. The Ukrainian Air Force suffered heavy damage to aircraft capable of launching NATO missiles.

The Mirgorod military airfield in the Poltava region came under several subsequent Russian attacks. The fourth wave of strikes targeted the airfield on the morning of July 5. A series of explosions were reported by local sources at the military airfield in Mirgorod as well as in the area of another airfield near the city of Poltava.

At night, the Ukrainian military declared that 32 Russian drones were repelled. Meanwhile, explosions thundered in other Ukrainian rear regions, including near the capital. A series of strikes targeted the Odessa region, where they damaged facilities in the port towns of Zatoka and Chernomorsk.

On the evening of July 4, the sea ports in the city of Odessa came under another wave of Russian strikes. The destroyed targets included the logistics hubs used for the transfer of military cargo from NATO and other areas of deployment of missile launchers together with military personnel.

Russian missiles are not the only threat to the Ukrainian military in the rear. On the night of July 5, unknown saboteurs burned down another car belonging to servicemen in Odessa. This was the second military vehicle destroyed in a week in the city.

Another attack on Ukrainian servicemen took place in the Kharkiv region. A car transporting officers of the local enlistment office was struck by a drone. Four people were killed. The investigation believes the strike was not launched by the Russian military, but rather, by local residents.

