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** Take a Knee – KISS MY . . . **
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45 views • June 08, 2020
** People are being misled, brainwashed and embarrassingly subjugated.
** Kneeling Will Never Be Enough for The Mob
** This is an example of evil that has existed throughout history.
** Democrat Leaders Are Happy To Kneel for The Mob
** Mob’s Latest Demand is to Get Rid of the Police
** The United States has established a reason-based order instituting the Enlightenment ideals of liberty and equality under the Constitution. Enlightenment is the process of undertaking to think independently, to employ and rely on one’s own individual intellectual capacity in determining what to believe and how to act.
Globalist = Satanist = Pedophile = Democrat = Deep State = UN = Communist/Socialist = NWO = CHAOS
** Attorney Barr targets Soros funded Antifa as domestic terrorists - written by L.J. Keith May 31, 2020
WASHINGTON, DC: President Trump has designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. William Barr has announced that the organized rioting and looting nationwide is “domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly”. The connection between Antifa and George Soros and the Open Society Foundations is being made.
Attorney General Barr said in his statement:
“With the rioting that is occurring in many of our cities around the country, the voices of peaceful and legitimate protests have been hijacked by violent radical elements. Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate, violent, and extremist agenda.”
The Real Rioters: Thieves, Kleptocrats and Con Artists
“Federal law enforcement actions will be directed at apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law.”
“To identify criminal organizers and instigators, and to coordinate federal resources with our state and local partners, federal law enforcement is using our existing network of 56 regional FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF).”
“The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”
Democrats fiddle while Minnesota burns
Minnesota is burning for the fourth straight day. Riots and looting spreading nationwide, from Los Angeles to Atlanta. New York to Portland. Dallas to Minneapolis. The riots are planned and organized. Pallets of bricks had been set at pre-designated areas in Dallas.
Many of the organizers are young, liberal white men. They are Antifa domestic terrorists.
Officials in Minnesota and in the national media have the disgraceful temerity to try to blame this on “White supremacists.” As if there enough real white supremacists in America to fill a broom closet. These absurd and irresponsible lies are being repeated by the national media. It is blatant disinformation in the modern age.
Democrats shamelessly blaming nonexistent “white supremacists”
The same people who brought you the Russia Hoax and impeachment, are now trying to convince you that despite what is obvious, its really “white supremacists.” Well, maybe they are confusing them with the abundance of masked white men from Antifa who are filling twitter with their clearly defined anarchist terror tactics.
Organized riots the next step in Democrat’s coup against America.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz should resign. As should Minneapolis boy-Mayor turned self-flagellating liar Jacob Frey.
cont'd...
Full Article - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RaWrHPBdqXE
** Kneeling Will Never Be Enough for The Mob
** This is an example of evil that has existed throughout history.
** Democrat Leaders Are Happy To Kneel for The Mob
** Mob’s Latest Demand is to Get Rid of the Police
** The United States has established a reason-based order instituting the Enlightenment ideals of liberty and equality under the Constitution. Enlightenment is the process of undertaking to think independently, to employ and rely on one’s own individual intellectual capacity in determining what to believe and how to act.
Globalist = Satanist = Pedophile = Democrat = Deep State = UN = Communist/Socialist = NWO = CHAOS
** Attorney Barr targets Soros funded Antifa as domestic terrorists - written by L.J. Keith May 31, 2020
WASHINGTON, DC: President Trump has designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. William Barr has announced that the organized rioting and looting nationwide is “domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly”. The connection between Antifa and George Soros and the Open Society Foundations is being made.
Attorney General Barr said in his statement:
“With the rioting that is occurring in many of our cities around the country, the voices of peaceful and legitimate protests have been hijacked by violent radical elements. Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate, violent, and extremist agenda.”
The Real Rioters: Thieves, Kleptocrats and Con Artists
“Federal law enforcement actions will be directed at apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law.”
“To identify criminal organizers and instigators, and to coordinate federal resources with our state and local partners, federal law enforcement is using our existing network of 56 regional FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF).”
“The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”
Democrats fiddle while Minnesota burns
Minnesota is burning for the fourth straight day. Riots and looting spreading nationwide, from Los Angeles to Atlanta. New York to Portland. Dallas to Minneapolis. The riots are planned and organized. Pallets of bricks had been set at pre-designated areas in Dallas.
Many of the organizers are young, liberal white men. They are Antifa domestic terrorists.
Officials in Minnesota and in the national media have the disgraceful temerity to try to blame this on “White supremacists.” As if there enough real white supremacists in America to fill a broom closet. These absurd and irresponsible lies are being repeated by the national media. It is blatant disinformation in the modern age.
Democrats shamelessly blaming nonexistent “white supremacists”
The same people who brought you the Russia Hoax and impeachment, are now trying to convince you that despite what is obvious, its really “white supremacists.” Well, maybe they are confusing them with the abundance of masked white men from Antifa who are filling twitter with their clearly defined anarchist terror tactics.
Organized riots the next step in Democrat’s coup against America.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz should resign. As should Minneapolis boy-Mayor turned self-flagellating liar Jacob Frey.
cont'd...
Full Article - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RaWrHPBdqXE
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