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COSBY, CLINTON, AND OUR ELITE ABUSER ENABLING INJUSTICE SYSTEM
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10 views • July 01, 2021
"As you’ve probably heard by now, Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was overturned on a technicality. While I’m not here to play armchair legal quarterback and argue whether that was appropriate or not in this particular case, I do think that this development offers us an opportunity to note, once again, the way that our systems sure do seem to enable, encourage and, when need be, outright protect, the most evil predators among us. It’s almost as if our systems were designed by the Epstein Island crowd in order to serve the Epstein Island crowd, which brings us to another famous elite predator named Bill: Bill Clinton..."
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