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Military Purge Happening! You Are Next!
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391 views • February 04, 2021
Make no mistake, they're purging potential allies of the American people. This will remove anyone who holds conservative values or considers themselves a patriot. Hell, even vocalizing your loyalty to the Constitution would probably be enough to get you a general discharge. This won't stop here. Make no mistake, the govt considers you a terrorist even if you follow their rules and serve them willingly in a uniform.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/pentagon-orders-pause-across-military-address-extremism-its-ranks-n1256678
https://www.cnas.org/publications/reports/reforming-the-department-of-homeland-security-through-enhanced-oversight-accountability
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Center_for_a_New_American_Security
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lloyd_Austin#Personal_life
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mich%C3%A8le_Flournoy#Israel
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antony_Blinken#Private_sector
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/pentagon-orders-pause-across-military-address-extremism-its-ranks-n1256678
https://www.cnas.org/publications/reports/reforming-the-department-of-homeland-security-through-enhanced-oversight-accountability
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Center_for_a_New_American_Security
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lloyd_Austin#Personal_life
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mich%C3%A8le_Flournoy#Israel
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antony_Blinken#Private_sector
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