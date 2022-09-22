Ask Dr Jane: Blood Transfusions From Vaxxed Infecting Unvaxxed? Pill Medications at risk of MRNA?

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Ask Dr. Jane returns this week to answer some hard questions from doctor’s perspective. Can blood transfusions be dangerous for the unvaxxed? Are pill medications at risk of containing MRNA?
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SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v1kzjuf-ask-dr.-jane-blood-transfusions-from-vaxxed-infecting-unvaxxed-pill-medicat.html