Ask Dr Jane: Blood Transfusions From Vaxxed Infecting Unvaxxed? Pill Medications at risk of MRNA?
EndGameNow
Published 2 months ago |

Ask Dr. Jane returns this week to answer some hard questions from doctor’s perspective. Can blood transfusions be dangerous for the unvaxxed? Are pill medications at risk of containing MRNA?


SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v1kzjuf-ask-dr.-jane-blood-transfusions-from-vaxxed-infecting-unvaxxed-pill-medicat.html

vaccinesdepopulationsheddingbioweaponscoronaviruscovidmrnastew petersdr jane rubybooster shotsask dr jane

