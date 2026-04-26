BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Avoid Deadly Air Pollution
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 4 days ago

Short video going over how the burning of dirty fossil fuels to light, heat, & cool our buildings contributes to 4 out of the 5 leading causes of death amon Americans and what you can do about it.

To have cleaner air by learning how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid

or

https://youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid


To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

or print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey


To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada


For our business opportunity overview video, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit

https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry


To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid


To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"

watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

If you own a non-residential bldg anywhere in the world, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsulation

& learn how to be more "green" & have more CA$H-flow @

https://tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu

&

https://youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany

Keywords
climate changeair pollutionindoor air quality
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
How Local Redundancy and Decentralization Can Save You from the Coming Collapse

How Local Redundancy and Decentralization Can Save You from the Coming Collapse

Mike Adams
Gold, Silver, and the Coming Currency Wars: A wake-up call for financial sovereignty

Gold, Silver, and the Coming Currency Wars: A wake-up call for financial sovereignty

Belle Carter
The Renaissance Path: A radical blueprint for self-reliance in a broken system

The Renaissance Path: A radical blueprint for self-reliance in a broken system

Belle Carter
The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

Mike Adams
Shadows of Power: On the art and science of long-range shooting

Shadows of Power: On the art and science of long-range shooting

Ramon Tomey
Buyer beware: Why even a trace of dioxins in your food is a cause for alarm

Buyer beware: Why even a trace of dioxins in your food is a cause for alarm

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy