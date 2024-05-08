Revisiting Roswell with L.A. Marzulli

This conversation explores the Roswell crash and the broader topic of ufology. The guest, L.A., shares his personal experiences with UFO sightings and his lifelong interest in the supernatural. He discusses the Roswell incident in detail, highlighting the evidence of a UFO crash and the subsequent cover-up by the government. L.A. also talks about his own investigation of the Roswell crash site and the strange phenomena he encountered there. He concludes by discussing the possibility of a deliberate government orchestration and the coming great deception. The conversation explores various topics related to UFOs, aliens, and biblical prophecies. The host discusses the agenda behind UFO disclosure and the tendency to dismiss conspiracy theories. The concept of a coming great deception is introduced, suggesting that UFO sightings are part of a larger plan. The conversation delves into biblical references to clouds and supernatural technology. The connection between aliens, demons, and fallen angels is explored, along with the idea of aliens using human bodies as avatars. The discussion also touches on the Roswell incident and the possibility of artificial wombs. Finally, the importance of understanding Genesis 3:15 as the gateway to the entire Bible is emphasized.





The Roswell incident in 1947 is considered ground zero for ufology and government cover-up theories.

There is substantial evidence to suggest that a UFO crashed in Roswell, including eyewitness testimonies and physical debris.

The government initially acknowledged the crash but later changed the story to a weather balloon, leading to widespread skepticism.

Whistleblowers and investigative journalists continue to uncover new information about the Roswell incident and the government's involvement. There is an agenda behind UFO disclosure, and conspiracy theories are often dismissed through name-calling.

The concept of a coming great deception suggests that UFO sightings are part of a larger plan.

Biblical references to clouds and supernatural technology hint at the existence of advanced beings.

There is a connection between aliens, demons, and fallen angels, with aliens potentially using human bodies as avatars.

The Roswell incident and the possibility of artificial wombs are discussed in relation to extraterrestrial activity.

Understanding Genesis 3:15 is crucial for comprehending the overarching narrative of the Bible.





UFO disclosure 7 revisiting Roswell: Exoneration

