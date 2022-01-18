Pelosi’s Pick Crashes Her Car Into Parked Vehicle, Walks Away

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Congressman Thomas Massie posted a viral video of Speaker Pelosi’s top choice to serve as the Chairwoman of the Transportation Committee repeatedly crashing her car into a parked vehicle.
Pelosi’s top pick to chair the Transportation Committee is 84-year-old Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-District of Columbia).
Norton was seen on video repeatedly crashing her car into a parked vehicle, parking badly, then walking away.
She didn’t even leave a note on the red vehicle after repeatedly slamming into it before blocking it with her car.
“Speaker Pelosi is seriously considering this person to serve as the chairwoman of the Transportation Committee,” Massie said. “Folks, I’m not making this up.”