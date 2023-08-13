German MEP, Christine Anderson:“The so-called "pandemic" was a beta test—conducted by unelected globalists—to see how easy it would be to seize totalitarian control, under the pretext of a global "emergency".





"The goal, ultimately, is to transform our free and democratic societies into totalitarian societies. Their goal is to strip each and every one of us of our fundamental rights, of freedom, democracy, the rule of law. They want to get rid of all of this."





"In the entire history of mankind, there has never been a political elite concerned about the well being of regular people, and it isn't any different now... For god's sake, stop complying. Start rebelling. They are out to get you if you do not resist."