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The Fauci Gain Of Function Research Bombshell
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40 views • May 02, 2021
May 2, 2021
Bowne Report
Joe Rogan has been persecuted for thinking freely and asking questions about the Covid vaccine and its intended use on healthy children and adults. The questioning opened up a pandora's box surrounding Dr. Fauci's go it alone gain of function research strategy that leads to the Wuhan lab in China. As the obvious information that Infowars brought you a year comes to fruition. The weaponized virus escaped a lab. It's rollout was mismanaged by Dr. Fauci who knows more than he will reveal. And it is being used as the Trojan Horse for the United Nation's Great Reset Agenda to depopulate and de industrialize humanity.
https://banned.video/watch?id=608e35e62bb2a7094f1f0114
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🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Bowne Report
Joe Rogan has been persecuted for thinking freely and asking questions about the Covid vaccine and its intended use on healthy children and adults. The questioning opened up a pandora's box surrounding Dr. Fauci's go it alone gain of function research strategy that leads to the Wuhan lab in China. As the obvious information that Infowars brought you a year comes to fruition. The weaponized virus escaped a lab. It's rollout was mismanaged by Dr. Fauci who knows more than he will reveal. And it is being used as the Trojan Horse for the United Nation's Great Reset Agenda to depopulate and de industrialize humanity.
https://banned.video/watch?id=608e35e62bb2a7094f1f0114
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY. 🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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