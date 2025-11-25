© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meanwhile, in 'Mirnograd', the Russian Army slammed shut the cauldron lid that trapped thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and so-called foreign mercenaries. It is worth noting that numerous Ukrainian sources also confirmed this information. According to them, more than 2,000 fighters were trapped in the 'Mirnograd Cauldron'. It is authentically known that Russia has already called on the encircled militants to lay down their weapons and surrender..................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
