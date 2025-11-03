BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Seahawks Rout Commanders 38-14 | Jayden Daniels Left Elbow Injury Update
Seahawks Rout Commanders 38-14 | Jayden Daniels Left Elbow Injury Update

The Seattle Seahawks cruised to a 38-14 victory over the Washington Commanders. Commanders’ QB Jayden Daniels suffered a serious left elbow injury late in the game and is expected to be sidelined indefinitely. Backup Marcus Mariota steps in as Washington battles injuries this season.

#JaydenDaniels #WashingtonCommanders #SeattleSeahawks #NFLInjury #MarcusMariota #SamDarnold #SNF #NFL2025

washington commandersnfl highlightssunday night footballnfl 2025jayden danielsseattle seahawksnfl injury updatemarcus mariotasam darnold
