© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Seahawks Rout Commanders 38-14 | Jayden Daniels Left Elbow Injury Update
Description
The Seattle Seahawks cruised to a 38-14 victory over the Washington Commanders. Commanders’ QB Jayden Daniels suffered a serious left elbow injury late in the game and is expected to be sidelined indefinitely. Backup Marcus Mariota steps in as Washington battles injuries this season.
Hashtags
#JaydenDaniels #WashingtonCommanders #SeattleSeahawks #NFLInjury #MarcusMariota #SamDarnold #SNF #NFL2025