The Greatest Commandment | Apostles & Prophets Conference, 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Greatest Commandment
Apostles & Prophets Conference, 2025
Prophetic Time | 26 January 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries @BerachahPropheticMinistries
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)
https://youtube.com/live/S1xo8ZCIdG0
Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)
https://youtube.com/live/TY5_Du_wl90
Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)
https://youtube.com/live/LXLugF6tYII
Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)
https://youtube.com/live/nKm2e03GDTc
Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)
https://youtube.com/live/y0y_O-Q8sHE
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us
+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290
(or) Send your prayer requests to the link
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Ways to Give
UPI : berachpro@icici
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit