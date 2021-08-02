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Media Demand Safe Havens For Vaccinated
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61 views • August 02, 2021
There is always talk about UNTING COUNTRIES . . . . well . . . . that is all it is TALK!!! Many of us will have noticed a notable push of separation coming to the forefront. First we have BLM, ANTIFA, . . . WHITE SUPREMECY . . . ETC . . . now we are observing another separation, this time between THE VACCINATED AND UNVACCINATED!! To me all this could end up causing a civil war of a different sought!!!
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