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20 September 2021 - COVID breakthrough cases abound in Massachusetts
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100 views • September 30, 2021
Some 4300 new cases in Massachusetts are in those who have been vaccinated.
Yours truly goes over that.
References
https://archive.ph/AV9sp
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3897733
https://archive.ph/sh8iv
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
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Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
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Yours truly goes over that.
References
https://archive.ph/AV9sp
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3897733
https://archive.ph/sh8iv
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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