https://gettr.com/post/p35y4irf9d5
Wolves and Finance" discusses Mr. Miles Guo's trial in New York. I believe that Mr. Miles Guo is innocent. First, investors did not complain. Second, the money was not lost. Third, Mr. Miles Guo delivered the results!
《狼与金融》谈郭文贵先生在纽约的开庭审理：有三个原因使我相信郭文贵先生是无辜的，第一，投资者没有抱怨 第二，钱没有丢失 第三，郭文贵先生实现了承诺！
