Governments & Politicians are Obsolete - Call of Duty Predicted 2024 in 2014
62 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Advanced Warfare message about Covid and Corporate Run World.
Keywords
governmentpoliticianscorporationsfascismprogrammingobsoletepredictive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos