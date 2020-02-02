MUST SEE EXCLUSIVE Breakdown of President Trump%u2019s Impeachment Hoax with Douglas V Gibbs

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We have a lot to unpack in today’s exclusive interview while President Trump is in Davos confronting the global elites on the hoax of climate change and his impeachment while touting his administration's accomplishments such as American unemployment being at its lowest level in 50 years, as millions of jobs flood back to the US.
More on Douglas V. Gibbs @ http://douglasvgibbs.com
http://politicalpistachio.com
http://Twitter.com/douglasvgibbs
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