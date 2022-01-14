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MRNA JABS ARE BREAKING THERE HEARTS - MRNA NEGATIVE ADVERSE SIDE AFFECTS ARE BEEN WILLFULLY COVERED UP BY THE MSM DOCTORS AND BIG TEC
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90 views • January 14, 2022
THE MORE THEY WILLFULLY COVER UP THE MORE WILL DIE!
FOOTBALLERS AND SPORTSMEN STAND UP! TELL THE TRUTH IT SHALL MAKE YOU FREE!
EU representative speaking out about the vaccine injuries and mandates-https://www.brighteon.com/bba9a0d7-28cd-400c-84c8-db4272131f54
CRASH! ANOTHER PILOT VAXXIDENT! - https://www.brighteon.com/663ba7de-1ee3-42c8-ba88-f1621377ea82
EXPOSED !! ARE WE STARTING TO SEE EMP ASSASSINATIONS BEING CAUGHT ON VIDEO MUST WATCH !! - https://www.brighteon.com/955d0f59-e370-474b-904a-1c770cb8d4bb
A MAN WHO CAN SEE drops truth bombs at UK Department of Education - https://www.brighteon.com/fb7425d2-ff65-4a91-a595-83eee498881f
FOOTBALLERS AND SPORTSMEN STAND UP! TELL THE TRUTH IT SHALL MAKE YOU FREE!
EU representative speaking out about the vaccine injuries and mandates-https://www.brighteon.com/bba9a0d7-28cd-400c-84c8-db4272131f54
CRASH! ANOTHER PILOT VAXXIDENT! - https://www.brighteon.com/663ba7de-1ee3-42c8-ba88-f1621377ea82
EXPOSED !! ARE WE STARTING TO SEE EMP ASSASSINATIONS BEING CAUGHT ON VIDEO MUST WATCH !! - https://www.brighteon.com/955d0f59-e370-474b-904a-1c770cb8d4bb
A MAN WHO CAN SEE drops truth bombs at UK Department of Education - https://www.brighteon.com/fb7425d2-ff65-4a91-a595-83eee498881f
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