Upgrading the Tikka T1x Rifle Stock

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Tikka T3x recoil pad
https://www.berettausa.com/en-us/t3x-recoil-pad-t3x-pad/s54065174/
Adding Tikka “soft touch” vertical grip
https://www.berettausa.com/en-us/t3x-vertical-grip-blk-soft-soft-touch-black-grip/s54069682/
BunkerKings Elbow Pads
https://amzn.to/30cxv76
MDT LSS Chassis
https://mdttac.com/us_en/lss-chassis-system.html
Chapters
0:00 Stock Stock
0:17 Vertical Grip
1:13 Recoil Pad
2:49 MDT LSS
4:08 Bonus