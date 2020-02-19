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CHEMTRAILS: Where Are We
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18 views • February 19, 2020
Download tools to identify these chemtrail aircraft at https://inventionschool.tech/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/GeoengineeringProject.zip
Find Flightradar24 at http://www.flightradar24.com
Use the plus and minus sign on the right side of the window to zoom in and out. Use the mouse to drag up and down, left and right. Click on any yellow aircraft and the aircraft details show up on the left side of the window. Flightradar24 also has iOS and Android apps for your device. Use any camera with a "timestamp" feature to document the time and date of the photo. Take several photos to show that the aerosol spreads in the way characteristic of chemtrails then post this evidence as widely as you can. Keep doing this every time new chemtrails pop up. See if these aircraft eventually stop because of the constant damaging publicity. Hope this helps... :-)
Find Flightradar24 at http://www.flightradar24.com
Use the plus and minus sign on the right side of the window to zoom in and out. Use the mouse to drag up and down, left and right. Click on any yellow aircraft and the aircraft details show up on the left side of the window. Flightradar24 also has iOS and Android apps for your device. Use any camera with a "timestamp" feature to document the time and date of the photo. Take several photos to show that the aerosol spreads in the way characteristic of chemtrails then post this evidence as widely as you can. Keep doing this every time new chemtrails pop up. See if these aircraft eventually stop because of the constant damaging publicity. Hope this helps... :-)
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