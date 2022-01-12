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4. Abandonment of God
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11 views • January 12, 2022
Romans 1:24-32 - The Wrath of God is revealed on individuals and society when you reject God and His Creation. It results in the judgement of God and His "handing you over" to idolatry, sexual immorality and a depraved mind. This is the state of the world today, under the wrath of God. When you reject God, God rejects you.
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