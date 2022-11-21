Create New Account
Dig In At Marsden Point Oil Refinery
In Conversation with Brad Flutey & Craig Kelly of Dig In At Marsden.

At the time of recording, Dig In At Marsden had spent 187 days outside Marsden Oil Refinery, in protest at its recent decommissioning by this labour govt.

The closure of this important piece of NZ infrastructure holds huge significance for every Kiwi -whether we each realise it yet, or not. It is clear that it is a seminal part of this government steering us off-course, towards a future in which our once proud and independent People will have a severely-reduced ability as a functioning, self-reliant and sovereign nation.

Follow & Support Dig In At Marsden Website: https://www.securemarsdenrefinery.nz


 Our interview with Operation Good Oil:https://youtu.be/-TkCb0Z1ouY

Follow & Support Operation Good Oil Website - www.operationgoodoil.co.nz

politicsnew zealandnew world orderjacinda ardernenergy crisisown nothing and be happy

